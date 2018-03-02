KC ranked number 2 in nation for women in tech

Kansas City is the second-best city in the nation for women in technology according to a new report.

In KC, we often see ourselves heading to the top of such lists due to the startups and tech companies we see all over the metro, including in Westport.

In fact, KC has been called the “Silicon Prairie,” similar to Silicon Valley, of the Midwest.

This is the second year in a row where Kansas City has come in at number two.

KC stands out on the list for a lot of reasons, but let’s start with one that will really catch your eye: We’re the only city on the list where women in technology actually make more than men.

In fact, they make 2 percent more. That sets the city apart in an industry where women are consistently paid less.

Here are the other findings from the report conducted by SmartAsset:

From 2013 to 2016, technology jobs in KC grew 16 percent.

The average income in KC tech after housing costs is just over $57,000.

Women make up 26.5 percent of the total tech workforce in KC.

The number one spot went to Washington D.C.

