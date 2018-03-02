14 people sent to the hospital after city bus crashes into car

A city bus was involved in an accident at the intersection of E. 25th and Charlotte Street in Kansas City.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. when the bus "broadsided" a Ford Fusion near the intersection.

At least 11 ambulances were ordered.

A total of 14 people were sent to the hospital.

There was a total of three people in the car. The person in the backseat of the car on the passenger side was seriously injured. A 2-year-old in the car and the driver, a woman, were not injured, but they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Eleven people on the bus, including the driver, were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The person who was seriously injured is a 50-year-old man and he was in surgery around 12:30 p.m.

“Our focus right now is on the individuals and anyone that was on the bus and their families," Sam Desue, Deputy CEO KCATA. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone.”

A driver we spoke with said the intersection is pretty tricky.

"People that stop here kind of expect the other cars to stop here at the stop sign, but it’s not an all way,” Sainy Hussan.

That driver said it could be a problem if you're not familiar with the intersection.

“It was just an unfortunate event that happened and sadly people got hurt, it looks like," said Hussan.

Police said that traffic engineers usually evaluate traffic interactions after a serious crash such as this one.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.