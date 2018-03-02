Kansas City Zoo announces birth of baby Kirk’s dik-dik

(Via the Kansas City Zoo on Facebook)

The Kansas City Zoo has announced the birth of a tiny Kirk’s dik-dik.

“It’s a boy for mom Snaps and dad Dasher,” the zoo said.

He was given the name Krackle by the zoo’s Docents, a group of zoo volunteers

He was born on Jan. 20 and has been bonding with his mother behind the scenes.

Snaps is six years old and Dasher is two years old.

The baby animal is expected to make his debut today, on Friday.

The Kirk’s dik-dik is "a small hoofstock animal that resembles an antelope,” the zoo said. “They are native to East and Southeast Africa, preferring to live in the savannah in areas with sufficient scrubland for them to hide.”

“Their fawn coloration helps them camouflage in the brush and grasses, protecting them from predators,” the zoo said. They are primarily nocturnal and are herbivores.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.