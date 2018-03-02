Win movie passes to see 'A Wrinkle in Time' - KCTV5

Win movie passes to see 'A Wrinkle in Time'

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the 'A Wrinkle in Time.' (Disney) KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the 'A Wrinkle in Time.' (Disney)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the A Wrinkle in Time. 

Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on a special link. We will have passes for 40 winners and each pass will admit a total of two people.

Summary:

From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.

Free registration is required to download/print winning passes.

To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/725008.

Each winning entry will admit up to two to the screening. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The passes do not guarantee seating and the theater is overbooked to assure capacity. 

The Screening Info:

March 5
7 p.m.
AMC Studio 28
Olathe, KS

Release date: Opens in theatres on March 9
Rating: PG

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

    Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-03 18:35:48 GMT
    (KCTV)(KCTV)

    Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.

    More >

    Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.

    More >

  • Pit bull killed after being attacked by 3 others

    Pit bull killed after being attacked by 3 others

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-03-03 00:41:57 GMT
    (KCTV)(KCTV)

    A dog attacked by three other dogs has died. The city said all four of the dogs involved were pit bulls. KC Pet Project took it in and tried to save it, but its wounds were too severe. A man next door saw those three other dogs charging at it a little before noon on Friday.= He said the dog's owner came out to try and break up the fight, then his wife came out and tried to help. Both of them were bitten in the process. KCTV5 News was there as animal control picked up the thr...

    More >

    A dog attacked by three other dogs has died. The city said all four of the dogs involved were pit bulls. KC Pet Project took it in and tried to save it, but its wounds were too severe. A man next door saw those three other dogs charging at it a little before noon on Friday.= He said the dog's owner came out to try and break up the fight, then his wife came out and tried to help. Both of them were bitten in the process. KCTV5 News was there as animal control picked up the thr...

    More >

  • Woman shot outside Kansas City gas station

    Woman shot outside Kansas City gas station

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:16 PM EST2018-03-02 03:16:35 GMT
    Kimo Hood/KCTV5Kimo Hood/KCTV5

    Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. 

    More >

    Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.