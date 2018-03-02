Kansas owns top seed as Big 12 Tournament bracket is finalized

The Big 12 Tournament bracket is set for the upcoming week! (KCTV5)

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) and Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) celebrate a basket from the bench against Oklahoma in Lawrence, Feb. 19, 2018. Kansas defeated Oklahoma 104-74. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Big 12 basketball regular season has come to an end and, as in each of the 13 previous years, the Kansas Jayhawks stand alone atop the conference.

Kansas was awarded the top seed in the upcoming tournament after posting a 13-5 Big 12 record and a 24-7 overall record, winning the conference by two games.

The Kansas State Wildcats earned a number 4 seed in the tournament after the cats posted a 10-8 Big 12 record and 21-10 overall record.

Tournament games will be held at the Sprint Center.

Opening round games will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with the tournament concluding with the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Both teams will get first round BYEs in the conference tournament next week at the Sprint Center. They will then play on Thursday.

The following championship bracket was announced on Saturday evening:

Wednesday, March 7

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (ESPNU) 6 p.m.

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Iowa State (ESPNU) 8 p.m. Thursday, March 8

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN/2) 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 6 p.m.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Baylor (ESPN/2) 8 p.m. Friday, March 9

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 6 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 5 p.m.

In 2017, Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 80-74, to win the championship.

