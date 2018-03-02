KCK man dies after head-on collision with bridge pillar in Miami County

The accident happened at about 4:50 p.m. on northbound US 69 Highway at mile marker 106.5. (AP)

A Kansas City, KS, man has died after an afternoon crash in Miami County on Thursday.

The accident happened at about 4:50 p.m. on northbound US 69 Highway at mile marker 106.5.

Authorities say James Carr, 53, of Kansas City, KS, was driving north in a 2003 Ford Taurus when he went off the road and hit a bridge pillar, head on.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not know what caused Carr to leave the highway.

