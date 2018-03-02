KCK man dies after head-on collision with bridge pillar in Miami - KCTV5

KCK man dies after head-on collision with bridge pillar in Miami County

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The accident happened at about 4:50 p.m. on northbound US 69 Highway at mile marker 106.5. (AP) The accident happened at about 4:50 p.m. on northbound US 69 Highway at mile marker 106.5. (AP)
MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A Kansas City, KS, man has died after an afternoon crash in Miami County on Thursday.

The accident happened at about 4:50 p.m. on northbound US 69 Highway at mile marker 106.5.

Authorities say James Carr, 53, of Kansas City, KS, was driving north in a 2003 Ford Taurus when he went off the road and hit a bridge pillar, head on.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not know what caused Carr to leave the highway.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.