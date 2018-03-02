Heightened police presence at La Cygne, KS, schools after suspicious note found in bathroom

School officials say the note contained a threat towards Prairie View High School about classes on Friday. (KCTV5)

A heightened police presence will be at schools in La Cygne, KS, on Friday after a suspicious note was found in a high school bathroom on Thursday.

School officials say the note contained a threat towards Prairie View High School about classes on Friday.

The increased police presence, 10-12 officers, will be seen at the district's high school and middle school. Officers will monitor both the buildings and parking lots and will watch surveillance tapes, looking for the person responsible for the message.

Officials say they have turned the note over to police.

The school is allowing parents to keep students at home on Friday, saying they will be given an excused absence.

Additional police will also be requested for classes on Monday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.