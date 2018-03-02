Man dies after hitting back of semi on Bannister Road - KCTV5

Man dies after hitting back of semi on Bannister Road

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The crash happened at about 4:49 a.m. on Bannister Road near Interstate 435.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a man has died after crashing into the back of a semi that was stopped at a red light.

The wreck happened about 4:50 a.m. Friday on Bannister Road near Interstate 435.

Police say a silver Nissan Altima was driving eastbound when it hit the back of a semi. The driver of the Nissan was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Officer say the driver of the semi was not hurt.

Update: Later on Friday, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Ernesto Baker-Pruitt from KC.

