2 men dead after evading police, hitting concrete pillar at Grandview Triangle

Authorities in Kansas City are investigating what caused a crash at the Grandview Triangle that took the lives of two men early Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 1:03 a.m. near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to northbound US Highway 71.

Police say only one vehicle, a white Ford Explorer, was involved in the crash.

Officers say the driver lost control, went through a guardrail and crashed into a concrete pillar.

Officers say two men have died.

Police say both victims were involved in a disturbance call that was received from a bar in the area of 99th Street and Holmes Road. Officers say the vehicle sped away from the scene when they arrived.

Officers chased the vehicle onto I-435 but stopped after the pursuit became dangerous.

"We were not in any kind of active pursuit," Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Bill Mahoney said. "We did make an attempt to stop the vehicle but when it was clear the driver wasn’t going to pull over the officers disregarded."

The ramp from northbound I-435 to US 71 was closed for over five hours as crews investigated the accident.

A pair of tow trucks were called in to remove the vehicle.

Update: Later on Friday, the victims were identified as 31-year-old Willie E. Hill and 32-year-old Kenney L. Spencer. Both were from KC. Hill was the driver and Spencer was the only passenger.

