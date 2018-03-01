4 teens accused of bringing loaded weapon onto school property at Lee's Summit High School

Landon Mikle (18) has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. (Lee's Summit PD)

Scott Ryan (19) has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. (Lee's Summit PD)

Tanner Nicholson (17) has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. (Lee's Summit PD)

Tynan Mullen (18) has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. (Lee's Summit PD)

Court documents state the four defendants were seen in the parking lot at the high school. (Lee's Summit PD)

Four teenagers are accused of bringing a loaded weapon onto school grounds Wednesday at Lee's Summit High School.

Landon Mikle (18), Tynan Mullen (18), Tanner Nicholson (17) and Scott Ryan (19) have all been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents state the four defendants were seen in the parking lot at the high school.

A student told their parents about seeing men in the parking lot with guns. A School Resource Officer was alerted and the police department tracked the suspect's vehicle to a home.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered multiple weapons, including an AR-15 rifle.

A $50,000 bond has been requested by prosecutors.

The Lee's Summit Missouri Police Department released the following statement about the incident.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.