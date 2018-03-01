Reward increased to $30,000 in murder of Jacob Skowronski in Kansas City

A possible $30,000 reward is available leading to an arrest and conviction of Jacob Skowronski's murderer.

The homicide happened in the 9800 block of Hedges at the High Lake apartment complex in Kansas City on Feb. 4.

Police went to the area after Skowronski’s parents called them.

His parents said they had stopped there to drop off laundry and opened an unlocked door. There, they found their son on the floor.

Police said he had his hands underneath him and had a pool of blood near his head.

It was just days before his birthday.

Skowronski's family says Crime Stoppers is offering $25,000 for an arrest and charges and the family is offering a separate $5,000 for staying through the conviction process. The two combined, bring the total to $30,000.

Police said tips are coming in, but that they haven't gotten the one to break the case open. they said it's frustrating when witnesses who may know something don't talk to police.

“Please,” said John Skowronski, the victim’s father. “We’re begging for your help. We need your help.”

He said that finding out who is responsible for his son’s death will help the healing process begin for his family.

“Trying to block things out so we don’t have to relive it, but we will for the rest of our lives,” he said.

“We have a lot of people here that are in a lot of pain,” he said. “It’s been a horrible situation. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Please help us solve my son’s murder, our son’s murder. Let’s get them off the streets of Kansas City.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

