Reward increased in murder of Jacob Skowronski in Kansas City

A possible $15,000 reward is available leading to an arrest and conviction of Jacob Skowronski murderer.

The homicide happened in the 9800 block of Hedges in Kansas City on Feb. 4. Police went to the area after Skowronski’s parents called them.

His parents said they had stopped there to drop off laundry and opened an unlocked door. There, they found their son on the floor.

Police said he had his hands underneath him and had a pool of blood near his head.

In addition the family’s reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, an anonymous donor has added $5,000. That brings the total up to a possible $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

