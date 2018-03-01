Reward increased for information about the killing of Jacob Skowronski

The Kansas City Police Department and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline are asking for the public’s help identifying who killed Jacob Skowronski on Feb. 4.

The homicide happened in the 9800 block of Hedges in Kansas City.

Police went to the area after Skowronski’s parents called them.

They said they had stopped there to drop off laundry and opened an unlocked door. There, they found their son on the floor.

Police said he had his hands underneath him and had a pool of blood near his head.

In addition the family’s reward for information leading to an “arrest and conviction,” an anonymous donor has added $5,000.

That brings the total up to a possible $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted online at www.kccrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3TIPS mobile app from through Google Play or the Apple App Store for free.

Information that leads to an arrest or filing of charges could be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

However, that information must be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.

