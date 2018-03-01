Flames trap woman inside Raytown apartment building

Investigators in Raytown say arson was the cause of flames that trapped a woman inside an area apartment complex on Thursday evening. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)

Several people have been forced out of their homes after a fire spread quickly through an apartment in Raytown.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK.

The Red Cross is still working with the apartment complex, but, so far, at least 11 people need a place to live.

Firefighters believe the fire started on the second floor. Smoke filled apartments on the third floor causing one woman to run to her balcony. Firefighters used a ladder to help her get down to safety.

Rashida Sharpe says she got a frantic call from her neighbor telling her that her apartment was on fire.

She says when she rushed home she saw her apartment destroyed.

"I don't know what to do now. I really don't," she said.

Firefighters say when they got to the scene, it was chaotic.

Corey Hall's upstairs neighbor had to use a ladder to get out safely.

"She said she couldn't make it to the front door because of the smoke. She crawled down eventually," Hall said.

Hall grabbed what he could as smoke alarms rang.

"Photo albums, letters ... just sentimental stuff," Hall said. "By the time I got out to the living room, they were kicking in the door. I guess they wanted to make sure everybody was out."

Sharpe says she worries someone may have started the fire intentionally. Firefighters say it is to early to determine the cause. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Update:

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.