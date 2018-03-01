Woman shot outside Kansas City gas station

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

It happened outside the BP Gas Station located at the intersection of East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police say a woman is in critical, but stable condition after being shot by a second woman.

The shooting occurred following an argument, according to police.

There is no suspect information.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.