Woman shot outside Kansas City gas station

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.  

It happened outside the BP Gas Station located at the intersection of East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.  

Police say a woman is in critical, but stable condition after being shot by a second woman. 

The shooting occurred following an argument, according to police. 

There is no suspect information.

