Convicted murderer sentenced to life without parole, life in prison

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Dairian Stanley, 22, was sentenced Thursday to life without parole plus life in prison for the fatal shooting of Torrence Evans.

The shooting happened in the in the 5600 block of Hardesty Avenue on Sept. 25, 2016.

The jury convicted Stanley first-degree murder and armed criminal action in January after a weeklong trial.

Stanley was acquitted of kidnapping.

According to court documents, Stanley confronted his former girlfriend, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her after he learned that she had a relationship with Evans.

