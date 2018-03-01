Raytown man charged in connection with social media threats ‘to shoot up’ school

A Raytown man has been charged in connection with social media threats that he would "shoot up" the school, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Lucas Ledford, 23, faces the misdemeanor count of making a third-degree terrorist threat.

According to court records, residents reported to Raytown police that the defendant said in a social media group discussion on Facebook that he would shoot the school, as well as group members.

The police tracked Ledford to his residence and he said that he didn't intend to hurt anyone.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $5,000.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.