Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

Police say a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.

KCTV5 News spoke to a witness who was at the restaurant and he said he was dumbfounded by a statement the firefighter made to police.

“He basically said get that little ‘blank’ up off the floor,” the witness recounted. “The n-word started to get thrown around.”

The comment left the witness speechless.

He said he was about 5 feet away from the altercation inside Hooters on Monday around 8:15 p.m.

He said he saw a child wander away from his family and, when the family member came to retrieve the preschool-aged kid, is when another customer used a racial slur and spat at the child.

He thought a physical altercation would follow, but instead police were called to the restaurant.

The witness said he was even more shocked when police came inside and interview the man in question, who told police he was a first responder.

“I didn’t catch what the officer said to him, but his immediate response was ‘It’s ok, I’m a fireman,’ like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him,” the witness said.

KCTV5 News reached out to Hooters and is awaiting a statement.

Overland Park police said they are speaking with the family again today, that there are several witnesses, and that that firefighter could be charged with battery and making a criminal threat.

The child’s family called KCTV5 News and also said the man spat on their child. They were celebrating a birthday at Hooters with about 20 to 30 guests. The family said the young boy wandered away from the party.

The family of that young boy is not pleased with the way the police or the restaurant handled the situation.

