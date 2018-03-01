Family of pregnant Olathe woman murdered seeking justice

It's been one month since a pregnant woman was murdered in Olathe and no arrests have been made.

Ashley Harlan died the day she was supposed to find out the sex of her baby.

Her family continues to search for answers following the tragedy.

"It just feels evil," said Jane Stewart, Harlan's aunt.

Harlan, who was just 23, had a hard life but was turning it around, family members say.

She moved to Olathe from Manhattan last January in order to be closer to her child's father, who stood with the family on Thursday.

“The night before or the night of. we don’t know whenever," uncle Terry Stewart said. "She had been to church, she had gone to girl-time at our local church and she was there worshiping the lord for three hours before she was murdered.”

Harlan was found dead by investigators at a townhome located at Westerfield Place.

Police say leads are still coming in, but they're looking for the right one to break the case open.

“We’ve been all over Kansas, the metro and in Missouri, you name it," Olathe Police Department Sgt. Logan Bonney said. "If we’ve been given a tip or a lead, we’ve gone to that wherever it was.”

