Waldo residents frustrated with potholes, construction

As the weather warms up, crews will be patrolling the entire metro area looking for potholes.

Drivers in Waldo hope their neighborhood is at the top of the list, but not just because of potholes.

While potholes are certainly a part of the problem there, it’s the construction taking place that really has residents and business owners frustrated.

With lanes narrowed for blocks, it’s hard to maneuver around the potholes, especially at times when traffic picks up.

The big concern for drivers and business owners is being able to navigate safely and easily.

Facebook groups have popped up and people have been calling 311 to have the city come out and make repairs, but they said the work being done by Spire to replace the gas lines has been the bigger trial because cones block access to their businesses and make their travel more dangerous.

“As it goes on, it seems like it's endless,” said Cheryl Wyrick with Pampered Paws Grooming. “It's not individual sections, it's the entire road with road closures, road narrowing. You're forced to drive through the potholes as the road narrows. We call to get them repaired, they repair, and then they get bad again.”

"We've never, ever, ever, had a problem like this and I don't understand why it's different than improvements in the past," Wyrick said.

"When the lane is narrowed down and you're forced to go through that pothole, you don't have a choice; you're going to tear up your car," Wyrick said. "And then, who's going to pay for that damage? Nobody but you."

While Pampered Paws Grooming is just one business getting the short end of the infrastructure improvement stick, the overall process may be longer than anticipated.

Spire said their work should be done there before the month is over. They aim to have it knocked out in the next couple weeks.

Unfortunately, however, that’s not going to be the end of the work happening there.

The rest of the work is coming to Wornall and will last through 2020.

The reconstruction project will first hit 85th to 89th starting in summer 2018 and going until late 2019. Then it will go from 74th to 79th starting in early 2019 and then going until fall 2020.

While it may not be the answer anyone wants to hear, the work is meant to be long-lasting.

“That's really the purpose of the reconstruction project,” said Beth Breitenstein, Kansas City, Missouri Public Works. “It's to not have to do the Band-Aids, is to get that whole new roadway out there.”

They also said the new construction won’t just help the roads, but also the sidewalks.

The city said they’ll be working with businesses to try and make their time doing the work as smooth as possible.

To learn more about the construction on Wornall, click here.

