Kylr Yust appears in court, waives preliminary hearing

Kylr Yust, charged with killing two local women, was in court this morning and waived his preliminary hearing.

He's the suspect in the murders of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.

Their bodies were found in Cass County last spring.

The courtroom was packed with the Kopetsky and Runions families on Thursday. Both are disappointed with how long it’s going to take for Yust to be formally arraigned.

During today’s hearing, Yust told the judge he was waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. That means the next time he’ll be in court will be for his formal arraignment.

Yust is accused of killing and hiding the bodies of Kopetsky and Runions.

Kopetsky disappeared more than 10 years ago after filing a restraining order against Yust. In 2016, Runions was last seen leaving a party with Yust. Her car was later found torched.

On Thursday, the mothers of both girls said they will continue to lean on each other for support until justice is served.

“Wherever one is, we’re both supporting both girls,” said Jamie Runions. “There’s always going to be a presence, wherever.”

“United front,” Rhonda Beckford, Kopetsky’s mother, said. “We’re a team. A family brought together by a tragedy, but family nonetheless.”

Both said they plan to be at the arraignment this summer.

