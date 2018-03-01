Burberry announces it will close Country Club Plaza location - KCTV5

Burberry announces it will close Country Club Plaza location

Posted: Updated:
(File photo) (File photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Burberry is the latest store to close on the Country Club Plaza. 

Located at 450 Nichols Road, the store will close on March 24, a spokesperson confirms to KCTV5. 

"We regularly review our worldwide store footprint, and as part of that process, we have made the decision to close our Country Club Plaza store," Burberry said in a statement. "Our customers can continue to purchase the full Burberry collection online at burberry.com."

Burberry was one of three stores that replaced Saks Fifth Avenue a little over a decade ago. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.