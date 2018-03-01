Burberry announces it will close Country Club Plaza location

Burberry is the latest store to close on the Country Club Plaza.

Located at 450 Nichols Road, the store will close on March 24, a spokesperson confirms to KCTV5.

"We regularly review our worldwide store footprint, and as part of that process, we have made the decision to close our Country Club Plaza store," Burberry said in a statement. "Our customers can continue to purchase the full Burberry collection online at burberry.com."

Burberry was one of three stores that replaced Saks Fifth Avenue a little over a decade ago.

