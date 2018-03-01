KC police looking for missing 14-year-old with autism

The Kansas City Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old runaway who has autism.

Marcellius L. Wofford was last seen near 20th and Oakley on February 20.

He was wearing a grey Mizzou hoodie. He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 146 pounds.

His family thinks he may be staying with someone in the northeastern part of the Kansas City area.

If you know where he is, please contact the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Persons unit at 816-234-5136.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.