Streetcar Authority trying to find who owns 13 paintings found at stop

Thirteen paintings were found at a streetcar stop earlier this week and only two have initials on them, so the streetcar authority is asking for help solving a mystery.

“It happened on a Tuesday, right after rush hour,” said Donna Mandelbaum with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority.

It started at the River Market north stop on 3rd and Grand and ended in the lost and found closet of the streetcar authority.

“I think this is the first piece of art we’ve found and there’s 13 of them,” said Mandelbaum.

The initials on the two paintings were discovered on Thursday: J.W. and C.K.

A Royals World Series celebration and The Plaza at night a la Vincent Van Gogh may top the list for things collected.

“I think this is one of the most interesting things,” Mandelbaum said. “We did find an elephant statue one time that we have since adopted,” she explained.

No one at the stop saw anything or anyone that could give the streetcar sleuths any help.

“We are concerned and we would like to get them back to their rightful owners,” Mandelbaum said.

There has been interest in the paintings from organizations across the city, but at the time of publication, nothing has been decided.

