Man accused of dismembering wife's body files motion to dismiss charges

A man accused of dismembering the body of his wife in a Kansas City hotel room has filed several motions with the court, one of which is to dismiss the charges against him.

Justin Rey filed the following motions and one petition on Thursday:

Motion to retrieve evidence

Two motions to dismiss

Petition for writ of habeas corpus

Motion to subpoena

Motion to summon

Motion to appeal

Motion of change of venue

In November, Rey was charged with abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment.

Rey was taken into custody in Lenexa in October of last year after he was found sleeping inside one of the storage units with the couple's newborn baby and 2-year-old child.

According to court records, Rey first told officers his wife had died while giving birth to their baby. Then, he told investigators she had committed suicide after giving birth.

Officers say Rey then made a spontaneous statement that "his wife was inside the cooler and looked to the direction of a red and white Igloo style cooler with wheels."

Jessica Rey's sister says she knew it was her sister when she heard the remains found were connected to her brother-in-law.

