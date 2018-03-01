1 person killed after car crashes into tree in Atchison County

One person was killed early on Thursday after a car struck a tree in Atchison County, Kansas.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. on U.S. 59, about 2 miles south of Atchison.

A 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera was head north on 59 Highway when it failed handle a curve and went into the west ditch.

From there, it went down an embankment and hit a tree on the left side of the vehicle.

One of the passengers in that vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

The driver, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital along with two other men in the car.

