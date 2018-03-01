KC Pet Project prepares for weekend adoption special

A woman was shot after getting into an argument during a date on the Country Club Plaza. The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.More >
A woman was shot after getting into an argument during a date on the Country Club Plaza. The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.More >
Meteorologist Erin Little returned to television Thursday joining the KCTV5 News This Morning team. For more than a decade, she has delivered the weather and protected families during the most severe storms in the metro area.More >
Meteorologist Erin Little returned to television Thursday joining the KCTV5 News This Morning team. For more than a decade, she has delivered the weather and protected families during the most severe storms in the metro area.More >
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.More >
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.More >
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >
A recent tragedy that highlighted how cell phone calls for help in an emergency can fail is prompting change.More >
A recent tragedy that highlighted how cell phone calls for help in an emergency can fail is prompting change.More >
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.More >
When a gunshot was fired from a classroom in the north Georgia mountains and police identified the gunman as a teacher, it immediately pierced the national debate over whether educators should be armed.More >
Kylr Yust, charged with killing two local women, was in court this morning and waived his preliminary hearing. He's the suspect in the murders of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.More >
Kylr Yust, charged with killing two local women, was in court this morning and waived his preliminary hearing. He's the suspect in the murders of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.More >
It was a close call Thursday morning for a MoDOT crew when a dump truck slammed into their work site.More >
It was a close call Thursday morning for a MoDOT crew when a dump truck slammed into their work site.More >