KC Pet Project prepares for weekend adoption special

KC Pet Project at capacity and is preparing for their Love Changes Everything adoption special this weekend.

This weekend, KC Pet Project is offering their Love Changes Everything Adoption Event, where pet adoptions will be $35 from Friday through Sunday. Some exclusions apply to the special.

They had 43 new pets arrive just on Wednesday. Over 110 pets have come into KC Pet Project since Sunday, including a dog who had 13 puppies when she arrived at the shelter.

Pet adopters are encouraged to submit their pictures with their pets and be part of "the world's largest mosaic mural of adopted pets and their people" at www.petcofoundation.org/snaplove. Adopters can submit their photos and the name of the organization that they adopted from. The organization with the most submissions will be eligible for a grant from the Petco Foundation.

“KC Pet Project celebrates adoptions every day by finding homes for our community’s pets, and this weekend, we are hoping to make critically needed space by adopting out deserving dogs and cats,” said Tori Fugate, Director of Marketing & Communications.

She said, "We depend on our community to help us save lives and we hope that a lot of families will come out to adopt pets this weekend for $35.”

The KC Pet Project's main shelter location, the Pet Adoption Center in Zona Rosa, and the Petco Pet Adoption Center are open seven days a week.

KC Pet Project also has seven Petco stores in the metro area to adopt cats.

To view all of the available pets, please go to www.kcpetproject.org.

