Dump truck hits MoDOT crew on I-435 at Front Street

Authorities have closed two northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Front Street after a dump truck hit a Missouri Department of Transportation truck. (KCTV5)

It was a close call Thursday morning for a MoDOT crew when a dump truck slammed into their work site.

The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Front Street.

The dump truck hit the back of a truck crews use for protection. It smashed the crash cushion. The Missouri Department of Corrections said there are minor injuries.

The wreck backed up traffic for miles. All lanes of I-435 were reopened nearly two hours after the wreck.

