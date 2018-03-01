Dump truck hits MoDOT crew on I-435 at Front Street - KCTV5

Dump truck hits MoDOT crew on I-435 at Front Street

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Authorities have closed two northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Front Street after a dump truck hit a Missouri Department of Transportation truck. (KCTV5) Authorities have closed two northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Front Street after a dump truck hit a Missouri Department of Transportation truck. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It was a close call Thursday morning for a MoDOT crew when a dump truck slammed into their work site.

The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Front Street.

The dump truck hit the back of a truck crews use for protection. It smashed the crash cushion. The Missouri Department of Corrections said there are minor injuries.

The wreck backed up traffic for miles. All lanes of I-435 were reopened nearly two hours after the wreck.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.