UPDATE: Man charged in Plaza shooting that wounded woman

A woman was shot after getting into an argument during a date on the Country Club Plaza.

The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Later on Thursday, a man was charged in connection to the shooting.

Belal S. Rahimeh, 25, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Officers say the pair argued in the man's car, and she got out. As she was getting into her car, officers say the man drove by and fired multiple shots at her.

They say the woman was hit in the leg. The woman's car was also hit by multiple bullets.

A $50,000 cash-only bond has been requested by prosecutors.

