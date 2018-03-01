UPDATE: Man charged in Plaza shooting that wounded woman - KCTV5

UPDATE: Man charged in Plaza shooting that wounded woman

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday. (KCTV5) The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman was shot after getting into an argument during a date on the Country Club Plaza.

The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Later on Thursday, a man was charged in connection to the shooting. 

Belal S. Rahimeh, 25, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Officers say the pair argued in the man's car, and she got out. As she was getting into her car, officers say the man drove by and fired multiple shots at her.

They say the woman was hit in the leg. The woman's car was also hit by multiple bullets.

A $50,000 cash-only bond has been requested by prosecutors. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.