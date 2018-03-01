Tickets remain for Big 12 Tournament at Sprint Center - KCTV5

Tickets remain for Big 12 Tournament at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, MO

Tickets remain for next week's Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. 

The Kansas Jayhawks will enter the tournament as the top seed after wrapping up the school's 14th consecutive Big 12 regular season title. 

If you're interested in buying tickets for the tournament, head over to www.sprintcenter.com

