Local gun shop owners: Decisions made by Walmart, Dick's won't help prevent mass shootings

Local gun shop owners say the decisions made by Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart will not help prevent mass shootings.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will stop selling assault-style guns like the one used in the Florida shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

Walmart, the nation’s largest gun seller, says it will raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21 in light of recent events.

Target Time Defense owner TJ Nigro took to social media to express his disagreement with the decision made by Dick's.

He said the store caved to gun-control advocates, adding that his store has "plenty of new and pre-owned AR's and AK's for freedom loving folks."

“My opinion is if they were sitting on a big inventory of AR’s, that they wouldn’t have made that statement," Nigro told KCTV5 News.

Bren Brown, co-founder of Frontier Justice doesn’t believe it will stop mass shootings.

“Why prosecute law abiding citizens because criminals choose to do wrong,?" Brown asked.

She agrees with President Donald Trump on arming some teachers and school staff.

Her company is now offering concealed carry classes for educators at a lower rate.

