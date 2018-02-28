Frontier Justice CEO: Company 'proud to be in the gun business'

Local gun shop owners say the decisions made by Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart will not help prevent mass shootings.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced it will stop selling assault-style guns like the one used in the Florida shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

Walmart, the nation’s largest gun seller, says it will raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21 in light of recent events.

Target Time Defense owner TJ Nigro took to social media to express his disagreement with the decision made by Dick's.

He said the store caved to gun-control advocates, adding that his store has "plenty of new and pre-owned AR's and AK's for freedom loving folks."

“My opinion is if they were sitting on a big inventory of AR’s, that they wouldn’t have made that statement," Nigro told KCTV5 News.

Bren Brown, co-founder of Frontier Justice, said she doesn’t believe it will stop mass shootings.

“Why prosecute law abiding citizens because criminals choose to do wrong,?" Brown asked.

She agrees with President Donald Trump on arming some teachers and school staff.

Frontier Justice Chief Executive Officer Michael Brown released a longer statement Thursday about the company's decision to keep selling the guns.

Letter:

As the CEO of a firearms retailer, I reflect quite a bit on what it means to be in the gun business. I look in the mirror first when tragedy strikes. I personally feel it every time I am exposed to violence perpetrated with the tools of the trade I engage in. I looked in the mirror the day a man took his own life in my facility. I looked in the mirror when an officer explained to me that a gun purchased in my store was used in a crime. I look in the mirror every time an unstable person takes life in a movie theater, a place of business, a house of worship, and especially a school full of children. I also look in the mirror when customers seek me out to thank me for what we do. I look in the mirror when families enjoy the shooting sports and create lifelong memories at our facilities. I look in the mirror when our trainers educate a new group of students. I look in the mirror when first responders use our simulator and feel more confident in their vocation. I look in the mirror when we make the world a bit safer and I look in the mirror when the powerless, the abused, the fearful, take control of their personal safety and hold their heads a little bit higher when they leave – knowing they can take care of themselves. I had the opportunity to attend the 57th annual Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast this morning. Think about that – 57 years. Part of today’s program was to announce a new monument dedicated to the lives of Law Enforcement Officers lost in the line of duty protecting citizens. Protecting them with guns. As I listened to the keynote speaker, I reflected on what we were doing there. Honoring people, freely praying and exercising our right to worship, and speaking truth under a 1st amendment that allows us express our ideas without fear of violence or repercussion. Freedoms we were openly exercising as leaders of this community. Freedoms given to us by our Creator, created equal and endowed with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Sound familiar? Freedoms enforced, maintained and preserved with the gun that was strapped on my belt. Being in the gun business means that I and my team of dedicated associates are on the frontlines today, making a stand for those freedoms we seem to be taking for granted as a nation. Freedoms some want to negotiate or forfeit. I, nor Frontier Justice as a company, will not barter the freedoms my country guarantees. Rather, I will make a stand with Patrick Henry and those who sacrificed so much before me and proclaim, “I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death.” Dick’s Sporting Goods and others may barter their freedoms, but we will not. Tragedy and violence have been with us since Cain first killed Abel with a stone. I will look in the mirror and remember not, nor take responsibility for, those that misuse the tool of my trade. Instead, I will fight to educate and make all generations understand that the only reason we can meet, talk, pray and remain free is because of the gun that hangs on my belt - or more importantly the rifle that stands ready - to protect from all who oppose our freedoms. Foreign or Domestic. Frontier Justice is proud to be in the gun business. We will stand with those past, present and future who will not compromise our freedoms or the 2nd amendment as a bargaining tool for the generations of families to come behind us.

The company is now offering concealed carry classes for educators at a lower rate.

