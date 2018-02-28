Veteran meteorologist Erin Little makes big return to morning TV news on KCTV5

Veteran meteorologist Erin Little is the newest member of the KCTV5 StormTrack5 weather team. (KCTV5)

Veteran meteorologist Erin Little is the newest member of the KCTV5 StormTrack5 weather team.

Little returned to television on Thursday joining the KCTV5 News This Morning team.

“I am so excited to be back delivering Kansas City’s weather," Little said. "I love when people tell me that I’m part of their morning routine, because it’s not just about being able to tell someone the weather, but really having them to prepare for the day in an easy-to-understand way.”

For more than a decade, Little has delivered the weather and protected families during the most severe storms in the metro area.

“Erin brings energy and warmth to the morning," KCTV5/KSMO Vice President and General Manager Chuck Poduska said. "She’ll be a familiar face to those who followed her and she’ll make a strong connection to newer Kansas City viewers. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome her to the KCTV5/KSMO family.”

“Erin’s experience and dedication to providing families with accurate weather forecasts and critical information is invaluable in the morning," KCTV5/KSMO News Director Scott Levy said. "I believe Kansas City viewers will welcome her into their homes once again.”

Little is a metro native, born and raised in Lee's Summit. She's a proud graduate of Lee's Summit High School and the University of Missouri where she earned a degree in atmospheric science.

She enjoys spending her time with her husband, three young girls and Max, their Boston terrier.

“I know that sometimes it’s hard to get up in the morning, so I hope to be able to help you prepare you for the day ahead, and to start it off with a smile," she said.

KCTV5 News This Morning can be seen each weekday morning from 4:30-7 a.m.

Little's debut received a strong reception on social media.

