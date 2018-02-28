2 hurt in shooting at 20th, Poplar in Kansas City

Two were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near 20th and Poplar Avenue in Kansas City.

Two adult males were dropped off at a local hospital after being shot.

After speaking with the victims, investigators later found a crime scene at 20th and Poplar.

CSI processed the scene and detectives responded to the area.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:18 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.