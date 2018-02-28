2 hurt in shooting at 20th, Poplar in Kansas City - KCTV5

2 hurt in shooting at 20th, Poplar in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near 20th and Poplar Avenue in Kansas City. 

Two adult males were dropped off at a local hospital after being shot. 

After speaking with the victims, investigators later found a crime scene at 20th and Poplar. 

CSI processed the scene and detectives responded to the area.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:18 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.