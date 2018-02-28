Kansas City family reunites with dog missing for 16 months

A Kansas City family has their dog back thanks to an act of kindness by strangers.

Owner Erika Arizmendi had almost given up hope - that is until Whitney Tapp spotted Niko wondering here near 63rd and Winchester Avenue.

He was playing in the middle of the busy street.

Arizmendi says someone driving a white truck stole her dog, Niko, back in November 2016 from the family's driveway off Myrtle Avenue nearly 16 months ago.

She put up missing flyers everywhere she could but as time passed she worried she'd never see him again. Tapp ended those fears when she saw Niko wondering about 12 miles away from his home.

Tapp whistled and Niko hopped right into her Jeep.

Niko is giving his owner lots of hugs after they were reunited. He disappeared from the family's home nearly 16 months ago. How a microchip and caring strangers made the reunion possible. @KCTV5 6pm pic.twitter.com/twZrNih3xb — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) February 28, 2018

"I'm just extremely grateful I never thought in a million years that I would ever get him back," Arizmendia said. "I'm so thankful to have him and to know there are still good people out there who genuinely care about pets and dogs. I just can't thank them enough."

She posted pictures of Niko on social media and says a man, Glenn Golden, saw the post and contacted the microchip company to get contact information for the owner.

Because Tapp had to go to work, another woman who saw the post, Nancy Amans, offered to take care of Niko until he could be reunited with his owner.

Niko's owner is thankful a group of strangers helped her be reunited with her beloved dog.

