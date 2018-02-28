Overland Park to temporarily close 9/11 Memorial - KCTV5

Overland Park to temporarily close 9/11 Memorial

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: City of Overland Park Courtesy: City of Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The 9/11 Memorial in Overland Park will temporarily close due to street and parking lot improvements. 

The memorial, located at 12401 Hemlock, will be closed during the month of March. 

The Overland Park Fire Department is requesting the public to refrain from visiting the area during the month as traffic work continues. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.