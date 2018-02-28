CBS Bracket Projection: KU a one seed, K-State back on the bubble

If the NCAA Tournament began this week, the Kansas Jayhawks would be a number one seed, according to the most recent CBS Sports bracket projection.

The Wichita State Shockers are also projected to be a four-seed in the tournament.

While the Jayhawks and Shockers are in excellent shape, the same is not true for the Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri Tigers.

Following Kansas State's loss to TCU, the Wildcats find themselves back on the bubble.

After Missouri's victory against Vanderbilt, the Tigers are projected to be a 10-seed, according to Jerry Palm.

The Jayhawks, after locking up a 14th consecutive conference title, look to keep their momentum going with a win against Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self has never been swept in the regular season during his coaching career at KU.

"A lot of times when you have the foot on the gas after a long period of time and then you get something that no one can take away from you," Self said. "The tendency is to let off the gas and you know this is a tired team."

Oklahoma State defeated KU earlier this season in Lawrence.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.