UMBRELLA ALERT: Overcast skies to lead to scattered light showers Wednesday evening

An umbrella or a raincoat would be a good thing to keep close by Wednesday evening with showers and possibly a thundershower moving across the area.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Gary Amble says that rain will ease into a light drizzle after midnight before completely fading away a few hours before sunrise Thursday morning.

"A brisk northwest wind will kick into gear overnight leading to a windy first day of March. Sunshine will also fill the skies tomorrow pushing the afternoon high to near 50 degrees," Amble said.

For February, temperatures will end up about a degree-and-a-half cooler than average, but overall precipitation was close to normal. Most of that was rain, sleet or freezing rain.

The Kansas City area had less than an inch of snow for the entire month. February is typically a month that averages more than five inches of snow.

March 1 is also know as the beginning of “Meteorological Spring," So as February ends, winter weather typically becomes less common.

The end of February also means it has been more than four years since we have seen a single snowfall of more than three inches at the Kansas City International Airport.

March looks to start with sunshine, so we can say goodbye to the February gloom.

