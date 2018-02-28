Woman sentenced to 9 months in prison after shoplifting, selling high-end cosmetics

An Overland Park woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison on two counts of felony theft.

Yvette Shonk was charged after stealing high-end cosmetics and selling the items out of her home in the 7900 block of Antioch.

Shonk advertised her store online as "Miss Yvette's Unique Boutique."

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Shonk had been shoplifting the high-end cosmetics at locations all over the metro area. Stores in Wichita and Lawrence were also victimized, according to court records.

Those documents also show that the shoplifting happened between Jan. 25 and March 30.

Multiple police departments assisted in the investigation, including the Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe and Leawood police departments.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.