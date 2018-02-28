'Erratic' Blue Springs parent accused of carrying gun, drugs inside school

A Blue Springs elementary school was on alert Wednesday after a parent in possession of drugs and a firearm was arrested. (KCTV5)

A Blue Springs elementary school was on alert Wednesday after a parent in possession of drugs and a firearm was arrested.

James Walker Elementary principal Kelly Flax sent a letter to parents notifying them of the situation.

Flax said the parent was granted entry into the school's office and asked to use the phone in order to obtain a ride.

"Our office staff observed the parent acting somewhat erratically and quickly worked to usher the parent out of the building," Flax said in the letter.

A school resource officer was able to detain the parent and found they were in possession of alleged narcotics and a firearm.

The parent was later taken away by Blue Springs police.

