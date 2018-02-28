Erin Little joined the KCTV5 News team in March 2018. She is the morning meteorologist for KCTV5 New This Morning airing weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.

Little is a familiar face to Kansas City with over a decade of experience forecasting the weather for the metro.

She has extensive experience of every major weather event impacting the metro over the last 10 years and takes pride in delivering her forecast in an easy to understand way for viewers.

The Emmy Award-winning meteorologist attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in atmospheric science.

Little resides in her hometown of Lee's Summit.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinKCTV5 or on Facebook.