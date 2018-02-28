Driver critically injured after garbage truck crashes into Prairie Village home

The crash happened in the area of West 83rd Terrace and Cedar Street about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. (KCTV5)

The driver of a garbage truck suffered critical injuries after crashing into a Prairie Village home.

The crash happened in the area of West 83rd Terrace and Cedar Street about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the homeowners had to jump out of the way to ensure he didn’t get hit. In the process, he noticed the driver of that truck out in the street.

"We don't know if he lost control or became incapacitated while he was driving, but he exited the vehicle at some point in time before it ended up into the yard and went through the yard and ended up in the house," said Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Battalion Chief Ed Barger.

A woman who lives at the home says a gas line may have been hit by the truck. Emergency crews are searching for any possible leaks.

The driver was taken to the hospital from the scene.

