1 killed, 1 hurt in train crash on Kansas railroad bridge

Authorities say a train has struck and killed one person and critically injured another on a northeast Kansas railroad bridge.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the pedestrians were hit around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on railroad tracks that run behind a private residence near Tecumseh. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper B.J. Rethman says one person was dead when first responders arrived.

WIBW in Topeka, KS, reports that police were told the subjects appeared to be fishing on the bridge and that a 19-year-old woman was injured when she jumped from the bridge to avoid the train.

According to WIBW, the person struck and killed by the train was Christian Charay, 21.

WIBW reports that the Kansas Highway Patrol has said that pedestrians are never allowed on railroad tracks because it's considered trespassing.

