Lucas Duda, Kansas City Royals agree to a 1-year contract

The Kansas City Royals have signed first baseman and designated hitter Lucas Duda to a one-year contract.

Duda and the Royals agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with close to a half million available in incentives, pending a physical, according to a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Duda, 32, is an eight-year veteran who has spent time with the New York Mets and, most recently, with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Throughout his career, Duda has hit 138 home runs, 405 RBI and carries a .242 batting average and .340 on-base percentage.

In 2017, Duda hit 30 home runs, 64 RBI and carried a .217 batting average. Of his 92 hits in 2017, 58, 63-percent, went for extra bases, which was the second-highest rate in the Majors, behind Joey Gallo, 65.9-percent. He also collected 46 of his 58 extra-base hits against right-handed pitching, a .525 slugging percentage.

In his time with the Mets, Duda slugged 125 home runs, the seventh most in franchise history, and hit 71 inside Citi Field, the most by any player in the nine-year history of the stadium.

Duda already holds a special place in the hearts of Royals fans, as his errant throw from first base to home plate in the top of the ninth inning of game five of the 2015 World Series allowed former KC infielder Eric Hosmer to score the games tying run.

In his career, Duda has recorded 16 multi-home run games, including a three-home run contest on July 29, 2015, against San Diego. His best season came in 2014, when he finished third in the National League with 30 homers and was fifth with 92 RBI.

Among Major League first basemen that have played at least 400 games at the position since 2013, Duda’s .995 fielding percentage, 17 errors in 3,653 chances, ranks eighth.

Duda played in all five World Series games against the Royals in 2015, batting .263, 5-for-19, with a run scored and two RBI. He batted .234, 11-for-47, with two doubles, a homer and eight RBI in 14 postseason contests that year.

In a corresponding roster move, outfielder Billy Burns has been designated for assignment.

Following Wednesday’s transactions, the Royals have 40 players on their Major League Reserve List.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.