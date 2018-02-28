Arrested: Floyd Vaughn - KCTV5

Arrested: Floyd Vaughn

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Floyd Vaughn has been arrested on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers) Floyd Vaughn has been arrested on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Floyd Vaughn has been arrested on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2008 in Springfield, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 46-year-old woman.

His last known address was near 85th Street and North Kensington Avenue in Kansas City.

He is registered as a sex offender in Clay County.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.