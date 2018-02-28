Arrested: Floyd Vaughn

Floyd Vaughn has been arrested on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)

Floyd Vaughn has been arrested on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2008 in Springfield, MO and involved the sexual assault of a 46-year-old woman.

His last known address was near 85th Street and North Kensington Avenue in Kansas City.

He is registered as a sex offender in Clay County.

