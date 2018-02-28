Shawnee Mission schools lock recycling bins to deter community donations

The Shawnee Mission School District has decided to lock up their recycling bins. (KCTV5)

The district says it is because the amount of recycling is adding to the district’s financial load.

School officials say recycling is no longer worth it. They say, in the past, the school would get a rebate for recycling and would make money off the process.

Over the past two years, the district received free recycling pick-up. Now, that has gone away.

“We’ve just had some changes in the market, so that now we are having to re-examine the practice and figure out how we can still recycle in our schools, still be responsible stewards in our schools, but limit what comes to us through the community,” said Joan Leavens, the Coordinator of Sustainability and Community Engagement for the Shawnee Mission School District.

Some parents say the recycling program was how they gave back to the school.

“Very much, lots of interest from people whose children attended Shawnee Mission School District years ago and have, over the years, been contributing to the schools by bringing recycling and were anxious to continue to do so,” Leavens said.

Other Johnson County school districts have recently made the same changes.

“Many of our school districts around us are now paying for this service in the same way that we,” Leavens said. “We were just fortunate that we were the last ones to be affected by this change.”

