MoDOT to permanently close ramp from NB I-435 to Rt 210

Clay County residents may need to adjust their morning commute as a major highway interchange will close Wednesday, forever.

On Wednesday, crews will close Exit 55, the flyover ramp from northbound Interstate 435 to westbound Route 210.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to demolish the ramp and begin work to create a diverging diamond at the interchange and widen I-435.

Department officials say the changes will enhance the capacity and safety of the existing interchange and accommodate the current and future needs of citizens, visitors and businesses within the area.

Officials will close the ramp at 9 a.m., with demolition scheduled for the weekend.

A detour will be put in place for those driving in the area. Drivers can exit at Route 210 and I-435 and then turn left at the traffic signal

MoDOT says the interchange currently serves nearly 100,000 drivers per day. They say the change will enhance the capacity of I-435 by providing three continuous through lanes in each direction throughout the interchange. Officials also say the new interchange will be able to accommodate the increased truck and vehicle traffic of Route 210.

All work on the interchange is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

