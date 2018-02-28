Man shot at the Gladstone Meadows Apartments - KCTV5

Man shot at the Gladstone Meadows Apartments

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
Kimo Hood/KCTV5 Kimo Hood/KCTV5
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

Gladstone police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night.  

It happened at the Gladstone Meadows Apartments, located near Northeast 70th Street and North Olive Street.  

The apartment complex is just west of North Prospect Avenue.  

Police say the victim, a man, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not yet known.  

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.