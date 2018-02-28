Man shot at the Gladstone Meadows Apartments

Gladstone police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night.

It happened at the Gladstone Meadows Apartments, located near Northeast 70th Street and North Olive Street.

The apartment complex is just west of North Prospect Avenue.

Police say the victim, a man, was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not yet known.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

