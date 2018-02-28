Despite ESPN report, Kansas City World Cup bid organizers confident

The Kansas City metro area hopes to be part of the World Cup picture in 2026.

However, in order to do so, the United States must win the bid.

That's in jeopardy, ESPN reports.

Sources tell ESPN that Morocco is the front-runner to host the 2026 event.

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, joined together in an effort to host the tournament in North America.

Last October, Kansas City learned it was on the short list to host games. Sporting Kansas City CEO Robb Heineman traveled to New York City last year to make the pitch for the metro area.

Kansas City was one of 32 cities in North America listed as a potential location for games.

David Ficklin, the director behind the effort to bring the World Cup to Kansas City, says they have been working on the bid for eight months.

If the three North American countries win the bid, he's confident Kansas City's case to host a game is a strong one.

“I’ve been to over 25 different World Cup venues in multiple countries and continents," he said. "Kansas City is unique among all of those because we are certainly big enough to host an event of this size, but we’re just small enough that this event will transform the city and own the city."

The vote to host the World Cup will come down during the summer of 2018.

The final list of venues will be announced in 2020.

